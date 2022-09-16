Jason Krikorian Sells 867,094 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10.

On Friday, September 9th, Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

