Jason Montague Sells 62,758 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 2.8 %

NCLH stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

