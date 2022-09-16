Jay Farner Purchases 26,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,009,412.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner bought 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner bought 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.51 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

