Jay Farner Purchases 26,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,009,412.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner acquired 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner bought 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner bought 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner bought 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $199,305.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,662.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner bought 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.51 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

