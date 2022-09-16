Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRYAY opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

