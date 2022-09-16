Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

