Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Underperform

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. International Paper has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

