Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Underperform

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. International Paper has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.