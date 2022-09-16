Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $310.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $342.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

ACN stock opened at $273.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.55.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

