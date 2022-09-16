Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $28.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.