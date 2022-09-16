Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $28.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

