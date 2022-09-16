Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Underperform

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

PKG opened at $132.68 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

