Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $92.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $131.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. Perficient has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

