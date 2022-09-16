Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Givaudan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Givaudan’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,495.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $105.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

