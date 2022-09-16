Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kerry Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kerry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kerry Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Kerry Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $145.74.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

