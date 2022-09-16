JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.49

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.49 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.26. The firm has a market cap of £853.37 million and a P/E ratio of 49.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In other news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

