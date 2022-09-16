JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $127.49

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.49 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 232,032 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating for the company.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.26. The firm has a market cap of £853.37 million and a P/E ratio of 49.74.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at JLEN Environmental Assets Group
In other news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
