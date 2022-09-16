Jo Natauri Sells 90,313 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Trading Down 5.7 %

FLYW opened at $25.46 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 48.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

