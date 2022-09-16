JOE Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. JOE has a market capitalization of $72.66 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE was first traded on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 324,049,274 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.