Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.