Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $165.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
