JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €44.50 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.8 %

SDF stock opened at €21.57 ($22.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €12.04 ($12.29) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.57 and a 200-day moving average of €25.33.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

