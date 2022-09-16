JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target to €70.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.88.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 0.2 %

CODYY stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

