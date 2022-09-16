JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MMYT stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

