JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.
MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.1 %
MMYT stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.