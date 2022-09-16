JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,260

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,098.89.

ASOS Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

