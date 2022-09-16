JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPRKY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Travis Perkins from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,290.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

