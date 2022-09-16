Juggernaut Trading Up 0.4% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $341,464.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

