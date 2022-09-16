Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

