Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Acquires £49,680 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Suzy Neubert purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,680 ($60,029.00).
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.24) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.30 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.93 million and a PE ratio of 488.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Stories
