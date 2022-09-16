Jupiter (JUP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $542,887.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $542,887.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 224.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.86 or 0.23502126 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 549.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00840516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

