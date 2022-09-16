JUST Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. JUST has a market capitalization of $231.97 million and $25.81 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 583.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
JUST Coin Profile
JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
