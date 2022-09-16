K21 Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. K21 has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $46,006.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About K21

K21 launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.