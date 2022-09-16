K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.