Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

KHOTF opened at $1.67 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

