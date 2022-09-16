Kalata Market Cap Reaches $23,761.81 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 86% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $23,761.81 and $12,569.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
