Kalos Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

