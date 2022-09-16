Kalos Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744,763 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.