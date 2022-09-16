Kalos Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

IJK stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

