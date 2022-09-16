Kalos Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

MAIN stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.