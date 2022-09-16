Kalos Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

