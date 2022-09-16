Kalos Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 37.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

