Kalos Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 1.9 %

BGRY stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

