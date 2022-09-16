Kalos Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,774,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,507,000 after buying an additional 386,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,902,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,667,000 after buying an additional 1,592,084 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 40.0% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,898 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tellurian Company Profile

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

