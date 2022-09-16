Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average of $170.88. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

