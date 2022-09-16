Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports



Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

