Kalos Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.