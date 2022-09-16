Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,550 Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.46 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

