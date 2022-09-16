Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

