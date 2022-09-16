Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,947,090 shares of company stock worth $11,989,593 in the last 90 days. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.