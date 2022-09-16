Kalos Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

