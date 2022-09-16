Kalos Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 73.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

