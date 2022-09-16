Kalos Management Inc. Sells 9,398 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

