Kalos Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,444,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,887,000 after buying an additional 263,212 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

