Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Kangal has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Kangal has a market cap of $297,586.29 and $153.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kangal
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.